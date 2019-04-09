Horoscope for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from noon to 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a challenging day. For starters, a good part of this day is a Moon Alert (see above). This contributes to fuzzy thinking and poor decisions, although it does promote creativity. Note: Parents and bosses will oppose you today. Just coast.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be careful with your money today because of the Moon Alert. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertaining diversions. It’s OK to window shop or research and fill your data bank, but wait until tomorrow to do the deal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a flaky day because the moon is in your sign but it’s a Moon Alert for most of the day. That’s why you feel indecisive and vague. However, you will be in touch with your muse and full of imaginative ideas. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. (See above.) Today is a poor day to ask parents, teachers, bosses or the police for permission or approval. Their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Save it for tomorrow. (Much better day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid discussions about politics, religion and race or perhaps other media topics because you will encounter objections. No matter what you try to do to break out of your rut, it won’t work. Life feels hard today. (Give yourself a treat.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a poor day for important decisions about taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Postpone these decisions until tomorrow because today you will meet with difficulties that might ultimately cost you money. Sit this one out. Be patient.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with close friends, partners and authority figures in the family might be tough today. It’s a poor day to ask for permission or approval — definitely. It’s also a poor day to spend money on anything other than food, gas or entertainment except in the early morning. And there you have it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Expect some static dealing with bosses and supervisors today or even someone who is older or more experienced. Something might cause you to lose your confidence or make you feel overwhelmed or “world-weary.” Take it easy. Tomorrow is a much easier day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a tough day for romance. Parents might find that children are an increased responsibility today or more of a challenge. By the way, the kids can feel this, too, so lighten up and apply patience in your dealings with them because patience is the antidote to anger. Good luck.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do what you can to keep the peace at home or in the family today, especially when dealing with parents or older family members. Many of you will have challenges with increased responsibilities. Oy vey. You might feel overwhelmed. But hey, you are strong — and this is character-building.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Pull in your reins a little today. Don’t be out there flying your colors talking to everyone because suddenly, someone will cut you off so fast you won’t see it coming. Take things one step at a time today. Resist falling into negativity. Tomorrow is a great day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial matters might concern you today. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) Be wise and heed the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above) and confine your spending to food, gas and entertainment.