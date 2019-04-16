Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Moon Alert After 7 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Even though the moon is opposite your sign, you are empowered because both the sun and Mercury are in Aries. This greases the wheels in all your communications with others. You are convincing and charismatic, which is why people will listen to you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Pull in your reins a little while the sun is hiding in your chart. Likewise, this is a great time for you to do research and plan and strategize what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Ideas?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a good time to identify important goals that you want to pursue. Why not share your ideas and bounce them off someone? Someone younger than you might have valuable input. Try it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The sun is still at the top of your chart, symbolically shining a flattering light on you, which is why you look great to bosses and parents. Since this happens only once a year, use this to your advantage! Do what you can to promote your own agenda.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Have you noticed that you want to travel or make travel plans for the future? That’s because you need to get away from all this and do something different. You need a bit of adventure! You also need a chance to learn something new to fire up your mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your ambition is aroused and you feel quite passionately about a number of issues at this time. In particular, you are focused on taxes, shared property, wills and inheritances. Do what you can to enrich your home base and your family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although the moon is in your sign today, nevertheless the sun is opposite your sign. A tricky combo! That’s because by Friday, in the early morning, there will be Full Moon in your sign. “O what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.” Keep it simple.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It has been your good fortune (and will continue to be so this week) to be fired up to work hard and get better organized. Some of you might go so far as to try the Marie Kondo method. Be gone clutter! When you get your life better organized, even your health will improve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Grab every chance to sneak away on a vacation and have fun because this is your top priority. At a more basic level, what you really want to do is have the opportunity to express yourself and be exactly who you are!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Home, family and real estate continue to be your primary focus. Some of you are also involved more than usual with a parent. This is a good time to tackle repairs that you have been meaning to get to at home. (You’ll love yourself afterward for doing this.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your fast pace continues with appointments and conversations with everyone plus reading, writing and studying. You have a strong need to express yourself to others because you have something to say. By all means, do this! Enlighten someone about what is important to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money and earnings are on your mind. Some of you are wondering if your wealth and your assets equate to your self-worth. Surely not. Once you have enough to eat and a home for sleep, money is no guarantee of happiness. If it was, all the rich would be happy.