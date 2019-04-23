Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are conspicuous today whether you know it or not. People notice you. They will definitely notice, for example, a public argument in an elevator. They will also notice your dealings with authority figures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Indulge your desire to do something different today because you want to break free from your daily routine. You want to see new places, hear new ideas and talk to interesting people. Ideally, you will travel because you want to explore more of your world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have an above average interest in the wealth of others today, especially the wealth of a partner or anyone else who might impact your wealth. (Obviously, this includes credit card companies, debt, taxes and insurance.) What’s the score?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It’s not a big deal. You have to be accommodating, willing to compromise and certainly willing to cooperate. But you can do this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today there are several areas that interest you: your pet, your job and your health. You want to make sure these areas are running smoothly and efficiently, and you’re willing to put out the effort to make this happen. It is what it is.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a strong day for the arts and for those of you who work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You might have some good ideas! You will enjoy schmoozing and socializing, especially if there’s a romantic connection. Sports and fun times with kids will also appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you are a social sign, you do have to regenerate yourself at home, sometimes for several days. This is one of those days. If you can hang out at home, do so. You might also have an important conversation with a female family member.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) No matter who you talk to today, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to waste time in superficial chitchat about inane things like the weather or the traffic. This is why you might be bold when talking to someone. “How’s your sex life?”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have money on your mind today. You might be thinking about ways to boost your income. You might also think about ways to take care of something that you own because you tend to identify with your possessions today, which is not a bad thing. (It’s better than ignoring them.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the moon is in your sign. This happens for each sign for two days every month. When it occurs, your luck is slightly improved; however, your emotions are also elevated and somewhat heightened, which is why you might be inclined to overreact. (Not really your style.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have had a strong focus on home and family lately, and today is another day where you will be happy to be more introverted and seek opportunities to work behind the scenes or to work alone. You want some privacy to sort things out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might have a serious, confidential discussion with a female acquaintance today or a member of a group. This will be important to you. This discussion might even affect your future goals or the way that you choose to identify — or not — with a particular group.