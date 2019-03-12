Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your ability to investigate anything or get to the bottom of something or research data or look for answers to mysteries is fabulous today! Don’t leave home without your deerstalker. You’ll be focused, determined and like a dog with a bone!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Look for ways to realign your intentions with a group so you can make it a win-win situation. Instead of confronting a power group, make their goals your goals or vice versa, so that you can work together to get to the bottom of a problem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the perfect day to clean up a messy situation or a misunderstanding, especially with a parent or boss or a VIP. (This includes the police.) Today you can use your own influence or the help and influence of someone in power to make the world a better place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you have a deep interest in profound subjects like psychology, the occult, metaphysics, philosophy or any self-actualizing or consciousness-raising disciplines. You want bottom-line answers to big questions, or at least the chance to explore them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you are a bank or insurance investigator or a member of the police, you will be productive today because you’re in the zone! You’re in the right frame of mind to get to the bottom of something, especially related to taxes, debt, shared property, fraud, embezzlement or theft. (Oh my.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the perfect day to sit down and have a heart-to-heart discussion with a close friend or partner to get to the bottom of a problem that you have been having with this person. It’s cards-on-the-table time! Secrets will come out but it will be for the better.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the classic day to introduce reforms and improvements to where you work. However, make sure that these improvements really are improvements for your co-workers and the job — and not just for you. Whatever you do today must help everyone, or else it will fizzle out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Romantic problems can be solved today with frank, calm discussions. Likewise, difficulties that you have had with your kids can be addressed because this is a good day to improve problems, especially in a way that benefits everyone. Believe it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take a look around where you live and see what you can do to make improvements, especially to areas related to garbage, recycling, laundry and plumbing (including bathrooms). This is the perfect day to do this because today is all about making improvements and solving problems.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are in an investigative frame of mind today, which is why you want to get to the bottom of something. You want to understand a mystery or solve a problem or expose the truth. You might also want to spread an idea to others to encourage a better way of doing something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you might see ways to make money on the side or a completely new way to earn money, perhaps a different job? Likewise, you might see new uses or applications for something that you already own. (Could that rusting, old Volkswagen be a floor lamp?)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a realistic look in the mirror today and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you create on your world. Likewise, how can you improve the relationships that are closest to you? How can you make everyone involved happier?