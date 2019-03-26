Horoscope for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Moon Alert After 9:30 a.m. Chicago time, we are free to shop and make big decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel a bit restless and you might not know why. Basically, Venus is hidden in your chart, and today it is stimulated by Uranus, which makes you agitated for change and up for something different to occur. You will be intrigued by characters and people who are unusual or compelling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will attract new friends to you today, especially people who see a fascinating and different side of your personality. They will see you as winning and attractive! Relationships that you encounter today will be stimulating and fun but perhaps short-lived.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your interaction with a boss, parent, teacher or someone in authority, like the police, will have a few surprises for you today. Something unusual will color the transaction. In some cases, you might be suddenly attracted to this person or they will flirt with you?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Surprise and unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. If so, this window of opportunity will be brief so you will have to act quickly. You might also get an invitation to an unusual event? Be alert to opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have a brief opportunity today to benefit from the wealth of others. Someone might give you something — even cash. Or perhaps your partner will get a bonus or receive a favor or a gift? Keep your eyes open for these opportunities!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your interaction with friends and partners will be different today. One of you (or both) will want more freedom in the relationship. Certainly, you will have to grant this to the other person if they want it because there’s no room for jealousy or possessiveness today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A surprise raise or praise from someone might please you at work today. Or perhaps a co-worker might say or do something unusual or a new co-worker who is different in some way will join the team. New technology on the job might also be unusual and stimulating. It’s not a boring day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A surprise invitation to a social event might delight you today. You might also encounter an old flame when you least expect it. Upsets and turnarounds related to sports and the arts are also possible today. Take note: Parents should be vigilant with their kids.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Stock the fridge because an impromptu party or social occasion might take place at home today. Someone might knock on your door for a fun chat. You might also encounter surprising news about real estate or a chance to rent something bigger and better. It’s an exciting day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is full of stimulating changes and you’re glad of it! Enjoy seeing new places, meeting new faces and encountering new ideas. Short trips and opportunities to learn from other cultures will delight you. Stay poised for action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep your eyes open because you might find money or lose money today. You might spontaneously buy something unusual. You might also get wind of a favorable financial deal. If so, you will have to act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) With Venus in your sign getting zapped by wild, wacky Uranus, today you will seek out an exciting break from your daily routine. You want to meet stimulating friends. You will avoid anyone who is boring because you want change and adventure!