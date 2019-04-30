Horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Moon Alert After 6 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The moon is in your sign today, tomorrow and part of Friday, which gives you a great need to belong and relate to others. Your emotional sensors will be strong, making you more sensitive to the feelings and moods around you. However, you will be emotionally demanding as well as giving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) In the next few days, the moon is hidden in your chart, which likewise makes you want to withdraw from others and seek solitude. You’re not being antisocial. It’s just that you prefer your own company. Today and tomorrow are excellent times for mystical, spiritual activities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your emotional contact with friends will be important to you today and tomorrow. In fact, you will feel more protective and supportive to friends. In turn, you want to know that you are important to them. (“Am I still your bestie?”)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For today, tomorrow and part of Friday, the moon is at the very top of your chart. This is the only time all month this occurs and when it does, among other things, it’s an indication that personal details about your private life are public. (Yikes!) Do you need to do some damage control?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) For the next three days, you want to expand your horizons! You want to study, learn more and be with people from different backgrounds. If possible, you want to travel and be stimulated by fresh, different environments. You want to feel like you’re getting more out of life! (And why not?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will feel more passionately about certain issues today, tomorrow and Friday. Your emotional experiences will be more intense than usual. In particular, you will have definite ideas about shared property, wills, inheritances and insurance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The moon will be opposite your sign today, tomorrow and most of Friday. This focuses your attention to your most personal relationships and partnerships. These people will be more important to you than usual. If you have conflict with them, it will be more emotional. Be loving and stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Until Friday, you might be involved in something where you have to work on behalf of others. You might have to care for someone or put your own needs second because someone else needs your attention. Oh well, this happens sometimes. No biggie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can’t hide your feelings from others today, tomorrow and Friday because you’ll be wearing your heart on your sleeve. Romance will be exciting and emotional. You’ll feel particularly protective and nurturing to loved ones, especially children.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today, tomorrow and Friday you might prefer to cocoon at home or seek the privacy of your inner world. Ideally, you will enjoy a relaxing, pleasant time at home. A conversation with a female family member could be significant. Take time to reflect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Conversations with siblings, relatives and daily contacts will be important today, tomorrow and Friday because certain issues matter to you. You want to get right down to business and talk about what concerns you, and you don’t want anyone to dodge matters or hide. It’s cards-on-the-table time!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will feel more possessive about something that you own this week, which is why you don’t want to lend things to others. That’s because you will identify with your possessions today, tomorrow and Friday. It’s also why it will please you to take care of them. “My precious!”