Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Moon Alert After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Clever you! Today you are full of geniuslike, moneymaking ideas! It’s true, you should be cautious about shooting from the hip; nevertheless, today you are thinking outside of the box when it comes to financial matters. Ka-ching! Naturally, impulse shopping is likely. (Keep your receipts!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an exciting, fast-paced day because Mercury and wild, wacky Uranus are lined up in your sign, which makes you energetic and eager for new ideas and new contacts with others. You’re ready for anything! “Let’s run it up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes!” Hey, Henry!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your intuitive faculties are stimulated today, which is why your hunches might be accurate (or not). These hunches will especially work if you are involved in research or doing math or technical puzzles. Expect to make a breakthrough in a hidden problem.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Surprise news from friends and groups might catch you off-guard today. You might be thrilled to be part of a new group or to get someone’s endorsement. You might also meet a real character today, someone who is flamboyant, unorthodox or different from your usual friends.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your interactions with bosses, parents and teachers will be unusual today. They might say or do something that surprises you, or you might set them back on their heels. Don’t be afraid to show them how clever and original you are. Speak up! Take a chance and dazzle everyone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sudden travel plans might fall in your lap today. Alternatively, travel schedules that have been previously planned might encounter detours, cancellations and changes. This is because everything to do with travel as well as publishing, the media, higher education, medicine and the law can surprise you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep your pockets open because someone might give you a gift today. If they don’t give you something, they might do a favor for you or offer you a hot tip. Meanwhile, double check details with banking and shared property to make sure that you’re in the know.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Someone unusual might enter your world today. Or possibly, a close friend or partner will say or do something you least expect. Because this will likely come in from left field, you have to stay on your toes and be ready for anything. Avoid jumping to conclusions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are fast and smart dealing with scientific and technical matters today. Nevertheless, an unpredictable quality that can yield clever answers and geniuslike solutions might also create problems with technology and computers. Fingers crossed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ll love inventive games today. Choose puzzles and mysteries that fascinate you, especially if fast thinking is necessary to solve them. Today your mind is racing and it’s in high gear! Meanwhile, love at first sight (or at least a saucy flirtation) will rev your engines.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something unusual will provoke change to your home routine today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected news from a family member might be exciting. Stock the fridge so you’re ready for anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) New faces, new places and new ideas will pump your energy today. This is a fast-paced day, plus it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. Experiment with new ideas and trust your inventive abilities. Be ready to change your mind on the turn of a dime.