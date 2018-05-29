Illinois State Museum offers free admission to military families

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard marches in the Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 26, 2018. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum is among 2,000 museums across the nation to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

The Blue Star Museum Program is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.

The program is designed to give families the chance to enjoy the nation’s cultural heritage. And it helps families after a military move learn more about their new communities.

The Illinois State Museum’s program runs until Sept. 3. The museum’s “Unsung Heroes” exhibit continues until June 3. Its major exhibition, “Bicentennial and Beyond! The Illinois Legacy Collection” begins June 30. It will showcase the museum’s rarest and best pieces.

Active military and veterans always get free admission to the museum.

Associated Press