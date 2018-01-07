In a solid Golden Globes monologue, Seth Meyers goes after Weinstein, Spacey

Seth Meyers speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

“Time is up and we want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay. I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.” – Debra Messing on the Golden Globes red carpet, talking to E! about E!

When Golden Globes host Seth Meyers said he was going to address the “elephant not in the room,” you knew a Harvey Weinstein crack was coming — and sure enough, Meyers noted that 20 years from now, Weinstein would be the first person booed in an “In Memoriam” tribute at an awards show.

There was actually a smattering of boos, to which Meyers ad-libbed, “And it’ll sound like that.”

It was no easy task to be the first host of a major awards show after the scandal that rocked the industry to the core. Meyers had to strike a balance between trying to score some laughs, being slightly irreverent — and not stepping on a landmine that would result in him getting Twitter-bombed.

The Weinstein jab actually occurred after a half-dozen better and funnier jokes from Meyers, who began his monologue by saying, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen …”

Meyers made reference to “Big Little Lies” and “Get Out” — “and also the television series ‘Big Little Lies’ and the movie ‘Get Out’ ” [saw that one coming], and said to the males in the audience, “This is the first time in three months you won’t be terrified to hear your name read out loud.”

Not bad. Not great … but not bad.

When there was a tepid reaction to a shot at Kevin Spacey, Meyers ad-libbed: “Oh really, that was too mean … to KEVIN SPACEY?”

Bull’s-eye.

Meyers also cleverly noted “Hollywood foreign press” are the three scariest words in the language to President Trump — with the possible exception of “Hillary Mexican salad.”

Insta-grade for the monologue: B.