In the music spotlight: Rodriguez

Detroit-based folk singer/songwriter Sixto Rodriguez found reason for optimism in 1971. Known professionally by his last name, Rodriguez launched his “Coming from Reality” album with the chorus “climb up on my music, and my songs will set you free.” Despite quality work, precious few heeded the sentiment at the time. It took a generation for the words to travel a circuitous route home and work for Rodriguez himself.

After releasing 1970’s “Cold Fact” and its 1971 follow-up, Rodriguez languished in obscurity before retiring from music completely. Work on a third album was abandoned when the record label folded. Rodriguez transitioned to blue-collar work including excavation and demolition, while remaining active in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Detroit. He twice ran for mayor in order to speak on public issues.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’ early ‘70s recordings were slowly connecting with an audience far from home. Songs like the provocative “I Wonder” had elevated the singer to folk-rock superstardom in South Africa, particularly, although the common assumption among fans in the late ‘90s was that Rodriguez was deceased. A pair of Cape Town devotees decided to solve the mystery from afar. Swedish director Malik Bendjelloul made a documentary film about the quest called “Searching for Sugar Man.” The film won an Academy Award in 2012, and helped to revive Rodriguez’ status and career in his home country.

Rodriguez’ wheelhouse on “Cold Fact” includes observational protest folk like the Dylan-esque “This Is Not a Song, It’s an Outburst: Or, the Establishment Blues.” On other songs, he comes across like a less-beatific counterpart to Cat Stevens, with bitter but tuneful kiss-offs like “Crucify Your Mind” and “Forget It.” The catchy psych-pop of “Hate Street Dialogue” is reminiscent of The Association, given power by Rodriguez’ potent prose. “The inner city birthed me, the local pusher nursed me,” he sings.

The singer had a few flaming darts for his audience on “Coming from Reality” track “A Most Disgusting Song.” He also allowed light into the room, with the romantic promise of “I Think of You.” In “Silver Words?,” the singer set aside his poison pen and marveled at positive changes in his life.

Rodriguez has spoken about his cache of unrecorded songs and the possibility of a third album. Recent set lists have focused on his two vintage LPs, select covers of Jefferson Airplane and Frank Sinatra, and earlier gems like b-side “You’d Like to Admit It.”

* Rodriguez, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $45-$75; victheatre.com

Jeff Elbel is a local freelance writer.