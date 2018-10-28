It’s National Chocolate Day 2018: still not too late to indulge (and save money)

Enjoy some chocolate today (in moderation, of course). | FILE PHOTO

October is the month of sweets.

Two weeks after National Dessert Day and three days before Halloween, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

According to the National Confectioners Association there are 16 different made-up holidays for chocolate and a few dates have been designated as National Chocolate Day. But Oct. 28 is the most commonly cited day, says National Today, a website that has a calendar of these holidays.

RELATED

What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois?

There are a lot of ways to enjoy chocolate aside from a candy bar.

Ranker, a crowd-sourced voting platform, found the five best chocolate products are: chocolate chip cookies, chocolate brownies, Kit Kat, Twix and Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream.

Locally, you can save some dough on chocolate treats at Eli’s, which has a special running through Oct. 29.

The Cheesecake Factory chain of eateries is getting in on the sweet treat hysteria, too. Not a National Chocolate Day deal, but Monday through Wednesday, place a $30 or more Cheesecake Factory delivery order through DoorDash and get a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with promo code TREATORTREAT.

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com