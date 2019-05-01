Jaden Smith to play Kanye West on rapper’s proposed series for Showtime

Jaden Smith performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in California last month. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Kanye West, it’s that it’s not easy being Kanye West. But Jaden Smith is willing to try.

The young actor has signed on to play an alternate-reality Kanye on “Omniverse,” a series the rapper is developing for Showtime.

The cable channel has ordered a script, and nothing has been shot yet. But the idea is to make an anthology series, a la “Twilight Zone” or “Black Mirror,” and in typically trippy Kanye fashion, Showtime’s announcement promises the show “explores the Ego” and will be “examining the many doors of perception.”

Executive producers include West, Smith, talent manager Scooter Braun and Lee Sung Jin, a writer whose credits include “Silicon Valley” and Netflix’s new “Tuca & Bertie.”

Smith, a musician as well as an actor, appeared with his famous father, Will Smith, in the movies “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “After Earth.” His other credits include a pair of remakes: “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (2008) and “The Karate Kid” (2010).