James Comey tour touting new memoir to include Harris Theater speech

Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in as he prepares to testify about a series of conversations with President Donald Trump, before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in June 2017. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The coming-out party of James Comey will come to Chicago next month as the fired FBI chief will tell his story as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.

Comey is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. Tickets, $35 to $60, will go on sale Thursday to festival members and to the general public on March 28 at tickets.chicagohumanities.org.

Each ticket comes with a copy of Comey’s new book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

The appearance will be part of Comey’s tour promoting the memoir, out April 17. Before coming to Chicago, he’s scheduled to be interviewed on ABC’s “20/20” on April 15 and “The View” on April 18.

Comey, appointed by President Barack Obama, was fired last May by Donald Trump. He had been at the center of several Washington controversies, angering both Democrats and Republicans with his handling and his public disclosures of an investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

At the time of his termination, the White House said the move had been requested by Atty. Gen. Jeff Session and a deputy in response to the Clinton issues, but Trump later said the decision came directly from him and stemmed from the FBI’s investigation of possible Russian collusion with Trump’s 2016 campaign. He called Comey a “showboat” and “grandstander.”