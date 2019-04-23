James Holzhauer breaks $1 million winnings mark on ‘Jeopardy!’

This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, shows champion James Holzhauer setting a new single-game winnings record for the show. | Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP

He’s officially a millionaire — and it only took him 14 episodes of “Jeopardy!” to do it.

He is Naperville native James Holzhauer, who on Tuesday, became the second person in the history of “Jeopardy!” to win more than $1 million in regular-season play on the hit TV game show. His winnings to date: $1,061,554, to be exact.

The top regular-season (non-tournament) money-winner remains Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in 2004, with wins totaling $2,520,700.

In addition, his Tuesday win also means Holzhauer is now in fourth place on the all-time “Jeopardy!”consecutive wins list, following Jennings (74 wins), Julia Collins (20 wins), and David Madden (19 wins).

“Despite what ‘The Social Network’ says, $1 million felt really cool,” said Holzhauer in a statement released by “Jeopardy!”/Sony.

Going into the final round, Holzhauer had amassed $68,816. With a correct question answer for the category topic “American History,” and a wager of $50,000, his Tuesday winnings totaled $68,816.

On the April 17 episode of the show, Holzhauer, a professional Las Vegas-based gambler by trade, broke his own record for most single-game winnings, when he totaled $131,127 in cash. His previous record-breaking total was $110,914 set on April 9.

“Jeopardy” airs daily in Chicago at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.