James Ingram, Grammy-winning singer dies at 66

Recording artists Patti Austin and James Ingram perform onstage at a benefit concert on April 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

James Ingram, the Grammy-winning R&B singer whose repertoire boasts numerous hits including “Come to Me” with Patti Austin and “Just Once,” has died. He was 66.

According to a TMZ.com report, the singer died following a long battle with brain cancer.

His longtime friend, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen commented Tuesday: “I have lost my dearest friend.”

Nominated 14 times for a Grammy Award, Ingram won the coveted honor for the 1983 hit “Yah Mo B There,” a duet with Michael McDonald, and his solo effort, “One Hundred Ways,” in 1981. Other hits included “I Don’t Have the Heart” and the duets “Baby Come To Me” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing” with Patti Austin (featured in the film “Best Friends”), and “Somewhere Out There” with Linda Ronstadt (the theme song for the animated film “An American Tail”).

Ingram was also nominated for best original song Oscars for co-writing “The Day I Fall in Love” from “Beethoven’s 2nd” in 1993, and “Look What Love Has Done” from “Junior:in 1994. His songwriting credits also include Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” co-written with Quincy Jones for “Thriller.”

More to come …