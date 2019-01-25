New No. 1 James Patterson now has 2 books on Publishers Weekly best-sellers list

Blockbuster author James Patterson has the new No. 1 fiction best-seller, “Liar Liar,” written with Candice Fox. He also has the No. 9 book: “Target: Alex Cross.” | AP

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

7. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

13. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

14. “A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

6. “The Clean Plate” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Best Self” by Mike Bayer (Dey Street Books)

8. “My Life Among the Underdogs” by Tia Torres (William Morrow)

9. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

10. “The Point of it All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

11. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

12. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

13. “Everyday Millionaires” by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)

14. “Dare to Lead” by Brene’ Brown (Random House)

15. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)