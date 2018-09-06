James Patterson, Rachel Hollis again top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

James Patterson again tops the Publishers Weekly hardcover fiction best-sellers list. | Getty Images

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

3. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

4. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

7. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

8. “Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews (Ace)

9. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

10. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

11. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

12. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

13. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

14. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

15. “Feared” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “The Restless Wave” by McCain/Salter (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. “Aware” by Daniel Siegel (TarcherPerigee)

8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

10. “House of Trump, House of Putin” by Craig Unger (Dutton)

11. “Winners Take All” by Anand Giridharadas (Knopf)

12. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

13. “Resistance is Futile” by Ann Coulter (Sentinel)

14. “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Factfulness” by Hans Rosling (Flatiron)