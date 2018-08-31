James Patterson (twice), Rachel Hollis top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

James Patterson is co-author of the two top books on the hardcover fiction best-sellers list. | Getty Images

HARDCOVER FICTION

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/26/18

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

8. “Desolation Mountain” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

9. “Feared” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

11. “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

12. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

13. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

14. “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones (Algonquin)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

3. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

5. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

8. “House of Trump, House of Putin” by Craig Unger (Dutton)

9. “The Chapo Guide to Revolution” by Chapo Trap House (Touchstone)

10. “Factfulness” by Hans Rosling (Flatiron)

11. “Resistance is Futile” by Ann Coulter (Sentinel)

12. “Death of a Nation” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

13. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)

14. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

15. “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)