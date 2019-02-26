Janet Jackson set for Las Vegas summer residency

Janet Jackson is the latest music superstar to add “Las Vegas residency” to her resume.

The Grammy Award-winner on Tuesday announced dates for her upcoming “Metamorphosis” residency series beginning May 17 at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. The residency also celebrates the 30th anniversary of her “Rhythm Nation” album.

Tickets starting at $79, will go on sale at noon March 2 at ticketmaster.com. A Janet Jackson fan club presale begins at noon Feb. 27.

The 15 dates scheduled for her residency are: May 17, 18, 21, 22, 25 and 26; July 24, 26, 27 and 31; and August 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.