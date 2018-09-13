J.D. Robb (Nora Roberts), Rachel Hollis top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

"Leverage in Death" by J.D. Robb — the pseudonym for Nora Roberts — is the new No. 1 on Publishers Weekly's fiction bestsellers list. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (aka Nora Roberts) (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

4. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

5. “Dark Sentinel” by Christine Feehan (Berkely)

6. “Depths of Winter” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

7. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

8. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Timeless” by R. A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager)

12. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. “Field of Bones’ by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

14. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

15. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “The Restless Wave” by McCain/Salter (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. “Every Day is Extra” by John Kerry (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Small Fry” by Lisa Brennan-Jobs (Grove)

10. “The Coddling of the American Mind” by Lukianoff/Haidt (Penguin)

11. “I’d Rather Be Reading” by Anne Bogel (Baker)

12. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

13. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

14. “The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King (Abrams)

15. “Fashion Climbing” by Bill Cunningham (Penguin)