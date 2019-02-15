J.D. Robb aka Nora Roberts tops best-sellers list with ‘Connections in Death’

J.D. Robb — Nora Roberts' pseudonym — joins Michelle Obama at the top of the newest Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists, with "Connections in Death." | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb aka Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James (Riverhead)

4. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

5. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

6. “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

7. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

11. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds” by Gwenda Bond (Del Rey)

13. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper (Flatiron Books)

14. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “I Owe You One” by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “From the Ground Up” by Howard Schultz (Random House)

5. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Leadershift” by John C. Maxwell (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. “31-Day Food Revolution” by Ocean Robbins (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Brave, Not Perfect” by Reshma Saujani (Currency)

9. “Digital Minimalism” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

10. “The Theft of America’s Soul” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Eight Dates” by John Gottman et al. (Workman)

12. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

13. “Comfort Food Shortcuts” by David Venable (Ballantine)

14. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

15. “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher (Bloomsbury)