Did Jeff Bridges just tease a ‘Big Lebowski’ Super Bowl ad? WATCH

“Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned.”

With those words, actor Jeff Bridges on Thursday tweeted out a tease for what is most likely a Super Bowl ad homage to his 1998 cult-classic film “The Big Lebowski.” Sporting that iconic cardigan favored by his character The Dude, a sunglass-wearing Bridges surveys a bar and is heard snickering while a tumbleweed rolls by to reveal the “2.3.19” date of the big game.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Or is there a “Big Lebowski” sequel in the works?

As Bridges says, stay tuned.