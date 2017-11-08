Jeffrey Tambor hit with sexual harassment claim; Amazon investigating

Jeffrey Tambor attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Deadline.com is reporting today that “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor is the latest Hollywood star to be hit with claims of alleged sexual harassment. The website confirms that Amazon (the studio behind the Emmy-winning series) is investigating the matter.

Tambor is “vehemently” rejecting the claims, according to the post:

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Deadline Wednesday. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” he added. “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

The claim stems from a private Facebook post made by his former assistant Van Barnes.