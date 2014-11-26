Jennifer Aniston will say (almost) anything as dirty dentist

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Aniston likes her dirty talk the way some people like their turkey: with no gravy.

In “Horrible Bosses 2,” she’s back as Dr. Julia Harris, a randy dentist partial to lots of sex. Like the original film, the sequel calls for Aniston to say one bawdy thing after another. She didn’t shy away from any of the lines — except one.

“I knew how bad it would be,” she says with a laugh. “It has to do with gravy and I said, ‘Gravy is not funny. It’s not sexual.’ ”

Laughter comes easily for the star now enjoying a boatload of blessings. Her fiancee Justin Theroux is in the other room, waiting for her to finish her interview. Her role as a chronic pain victim in next year’s “Cake” might finally earn her a best actress nomination.

But first comes this fresh examination of the dirty dentist. “It feels wonderful to be in a sequel, especially a good one,” Aniston says. “The writers called me to say, ‘How far can we go with Dr. Julia?’ I basically said, ‘Go as far with Dr. Julia as you can go as long as we’re not offending too many people.’ ”

We re-meet Dr. Julia when she’s attending a sex addiction group … to pick up new partners.

“The intention was for her to seek help, but she found out this was like chum for her to be in a room with sex addicts,” Aniston says. “It’s her way to find more prey.”

RELATED: Richard Roeper reviews ‘Horrible Bosses 2’

One of her favorite scenes was when her former assistant (Charlie Day) is in the hospital. “There is a surveillance camera moment where I do it on top of him … and he’s in a coma.”

She stops to add, “I just love this character. She’s like eating an In and Out burger. You love it and it’s over too quickly.”

As for her other passions, she is mum about her future wedding. But she will pull back the curtain of her life.

“I go home, hug my dogs and hug my fiancé. Justin is probably one of the funniest human beings I’ve ever encountered. I have the great fortune to laugh. A lot,” she says.

“My life is a happy life. What I know now is that happiness is a choice.”