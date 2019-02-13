Jennifer Lopez bringing her birthday Party to Chicago’s United Center

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 on July 24, and what better way to mark the milestone birthday than with a full-on summer tour across North America.

The 24-city It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour kicks off June 7 in Phoenix and arrives at Chicago’s United Center (1901 W. Madison) on June 30.

The tour will also feature the “World of Dance Experience,” featuring dance guest performances by stars from Lopez’s NBC reality/competition series “World of Dance.”

Other stops on the tour include Las Vegas (where Lopez wrapped up her residency last year), Denver, San Diego, Dallas, Detroit, New York and Puerto Rico. This is Lopez’s first tour in six years.

Tickets prices and on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.