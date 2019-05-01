‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek reveals “deep sadness” as he battles cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek announced March 6, 2019 that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. | Getty Images

Alex Trebek is opening up about his battle with pancreatic cancer.

During an interview on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, the “Jeopardy!” host gave an update on his condition and discussed the unexpected challenges he’s been facing.

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well even though I don’t always feel it,” he says. “I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured discs, so I’m used to dealing with pain – but what I’m not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes.”

Trebek, 78, continued, “But I’m fighting through it. My platelets, my blood counts are steady. My weight is steady… the cancer indicators, those are coming down. So I’ve got another chemo next week, and then we’ll do a review to find out where things stand.”

He also says his fans’ thoughts and prayers have made a positive difference in his journey.

“People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers,” he said. “And I feel it is making a difference in my well-being.”

He’s also been gaining inspiration from others.

“I’ve had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer for 10 years, 12 year, 14 years,” he said. “I am now a 30-day survivor… I’m going to catch up to those other people.”

Trebek announced his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in early March, in a recorded message shared to the game show’s YouTube channel.

“I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease,” he said. “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!”

Sara M. Moniuszko, USA TODAY

