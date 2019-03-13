Would you have known the answer to this Sun-Times-related ‘Jeopardy!’ clue?

As if knowing about Chicago treasure Roger Ebert isn’t already valuable enough, it was a potential money-maker for the three contestants on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

One of the squares under the “Pulitzer Prize” category Tuesday offered this clue: “In 1975 Pulitzer gave 2 thumbs up to the criticism of this Chicago Sun-Times movie reviewer.”

That, of course, was a reference to Ebert, who that year became the first film critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, for his commentary about the lack of quality movie roles for women in the mid-’70s. Ebert served as the Sun-Times’ film critic from 1967 until his death in 2013.

Contestant Sam Corbett of New York, who earlier revealed he’s part of a movie-themed betting pool, was the first to say, “Who is Roger Ebert?”

It wasn’t the first time the newsroom received some “Jeopardy!” love. In a clue last March, contestants were shown a Sun-Times front page that replaced the “Sun” in the paper’s title with a graphic of the eclipsed sun.