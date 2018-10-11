HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
2. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Atria)
3. “Juror ?3” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
4. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
5. “Blood Communion” by Anne Rice (Knopf)
6. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
7. “Uncompromising Honor” by David Weber (Baen)
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Anthony Bourdain’s Hungry Ghosts” by Bourdain et al. (Dark Horse/Berger)
10. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)
11. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
12. “War of the Wolf” by Bernard Cornwell (Harper)
13. “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)
14. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
15. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)
2. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)
5. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
6. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)
8. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central)
9. “Together” by Hubb Community Kitchen (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)
11. “God and Mad” by Rebecca Traister (Simon & Schuster)
12. “Jesus is Risen” by David Limbaugh (Regnery)
13. “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
14. “Full Disclosure” by Stormy Daniels (St. Martin’s)
15. “Leadership” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)