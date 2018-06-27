Joe Jackson, father to Michael, patriarch of music family, has died

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the musical family, which includes Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, La Toya Jackson and the Jackson 5, has died. He was 89.

According to TMZ.com, Jackson died Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer. Jackson’s grandson, Randy Jackson Jr., shared the news of the passing of his grandfather via Twitter.

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Jackson’s passing comes just two days after the ninth anniversary of Michael’s death in 2009.

In a June 24 tweet, Jackson talked about his end of days, writing “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

Jackson was born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas in 1928. He and his wife Katherine, were parents to 10 children: Michael, Janet, Rebbie, La Toya, Janet, Jermaine, Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Marlon’s twin, Brandon, who died shortly after birth.

As a child, Joe Jackson moved with his mother and siblings to East Chicago, Indiana. He later went to work for the Inland Steel Company. In 1950, after marrying Katherine Scruse, the couple moved to a two bedroom house in Gary, Indiana, where the musical family began to take shape. The Jackson 5 would sign with Motown records in 1969, prompting the family’s move to California, where the singing group skyrocketed to superstardom. “I Want You Back” released the following year, became the group’s first No. 1 hit.

Jackson ruled the family with an iron fist, and their were reports over the years about physical and emotional abuse. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson admitted he would discipline his children by hitting them with a strap and famously declared: “I don’t think [Michael] was afraid of me. What he was afraid of, he may do something wrong and I’d chastise him but not beat him. I never beat him like the media tried to say.”