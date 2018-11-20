Joe Perry cancels all fall tour dates

In this file photo taken on June 22, 2018, Joe Perry performs with The Hollywood Vampires band as part of the Hellfest metal music festival in Clisson, western France. | LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Aerosmith co-founder and guitarist Joe Perry today announced the cancellation of his fall headlining tour dates.

In a statement, his publicist said, in part: “While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30 and going through December 16, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off. Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019.”

Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Perry was hospitalized Nov. 11 after suffering breathing problems following a guest appearance at a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden. According to reports, paramedics backstage at the concert gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

The 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was released from the hospital Nov. 16.