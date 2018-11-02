John Grisham’s ‘Reckoning,’ Ina Garten top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

John Grisham's “The Reckoning” is the new No. 1 hardcover fiction bestseller, and Ina Garten's “Cook Like a Pro” is tops among nonfiction bestsellers. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. “Ambush” by James Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

5. “Holy Ghost” by John Sanford (Putnam)

6. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

7. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Atria)

9. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Witch Elm” by Tana French (Viking)

13. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson/Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

14. “Desperate Measures” by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

15. “When We Were Young” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

4. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (MCD)

5. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “The Whole30 Slow Cooker” by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

8. “Trump, the Blue-Collar President” by Anthony Scaramucci (Center Street)

9. “Cozy Minimalist Home” by Myquillyn Smith (Zondervan)

10. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Miranda/Sun (Random House)

11. “Laws of Human Nature” by Robert Greene (Viking)

12. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

13. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

14. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking (Bantam)

15. “Next Level Thinking” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords)