John Grisham, Michelle Obama again top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Of Blood and Bone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

8. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

10. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

11. “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

12. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

13. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “The Point of it All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

3. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

7. “Guinness World Records 2019” (Guinness World Records)

8. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Eat What You Love” by Danielle Walker (Ten Speed)

12. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Miguel Miranda / Jonny Sun (Random House)

13. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

14. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

15. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)