John Grisham, Michelle Obama top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

Michelle Obama's “Becoming” is tops among nonfiction bestsellers, and John Grisham's “The Reckoning” is the No. 1 hardcover fiction bestseller. | AP

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

3. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

5. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

8. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

9. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

10. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

13. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Comfort Food Shortcuts” by David Venable (Ballantine)

3. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

6. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

8. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

9. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

10. “Guinness World Records 2019” (Guinness World Records)

11. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Miguel Miranda / Jonny Sun (Random House)

12. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Trump’s Enemies” by Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street)

14. “Skinnytaste One and Done” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

15. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)