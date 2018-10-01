John Legend to release first Christmas album; holiday tour includes Chicago stop

John Legend performs onstage at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones at the Microsoft Theatre on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’re John Legend, there’s only one name befitting your first holiday album and tour: “A Legendary Christmas.”

The Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony Award winner announced the news of the album and tour on Monday.

Produced by Raphael Saadiq on Columbia Records, the album bows Oct. 26 and features the following 14 tracks:

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

Silver Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

No Place Like Home Bring Me Love

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

Christmas Time Is Here

Waiting for Christmas

Purple Snowflakes

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Please Come Home for Christmas

Wrap Me Up in Your Love

By Christmas Eve

Merry Merry Christmas

The 25-date tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Clearwater, Florida, and arrives in Chicago Dec. 13 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker.

Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets, $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at ticketmaster.com or the theater box office.

Via twitter, Legend talked about the album, which features 8 classic Christmas songs and 6 originals.