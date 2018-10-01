If you’re John Legend, there’s only one name befitting your first holiday album and tour: “A Legendary Christmas.”
The Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony Award winner announced the news of the album and tour on Monday.
Produced by Raphael Saadiq on Columbia Records, the album bows Oct. 26 and features the following 14 tracks:
What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas
The 25-date tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Clearwater, Florida, and arrives in Chicago Dec. 13 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker.
Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets, $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at ticketmaster.com or the theater box office.
Via twitter, Legend talked about the album, which features 8 classic Christmas songs and 6 originals.