John Malkovich to narrate ‘Lincoln Portrait’ with Muti, Chicago Symphony

Acclaimed actor, veteran Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member and two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich will serve as the narrator of Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” in subscription performances in April with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by maestro Riccardo Muti.

Malkovich, a native of Benton, Illinois, will recite the text — taken from Abraham Lincoln’s own words — in Copland’s famous musical homage to our 16th president. The April 12-14 and April 17 performances will also include Anton Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (From the New World) and the Lyric for Strings by 95-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker.

Tickets for the Symphony Center performances are available at cso.org.