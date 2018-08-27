Sen. John McCain showed his spot-on comedic talents on ‘SNL’

The late John McCain was the first sitting senator to host “Saturday Night Live,” in 2002. He appeared on the late-night series three times in all, once as host and two times as a special guest/cameo, notably lampooning his unsuccessful campaigns for president.

One of his more outrageously funny characterizations (in that 2002 debut) was his portrayal of 7th grade hippie art teacher “Pete Van Bleet,” a special guest on the middle-school talk show “Wake Up Wakefield!” hosted by “Megan” (Maya Rudolph) and “Sheldon” (Rachel Dratch). Describing his latest art project, Van Bleet (McCain) explains: “These aren’t jack o’ lanterns. They’re abstract o’ lanterns! There ain’t no fascist right wing law that says you have to carve the same thing every year! Use your imagination! I carved these pumpkins into the original line up of Steely Dan.”

Here are some of his finest “SNL” moments:

John McCain’s 2002 opening monologue featured Venezuelan nightclub comedian “Fericito” (Fred Armisen) and the senator’s new catchphrase:

“McCain in One” (2008)— “What should we be looking for in our next president? Certainly someone who’s very, very very old”:

Three days before the 2008 presidential election, McCain and “Sarah Palin” (Palin doppelganger Tina Fey) hawk campaign collectibles “on QVC”:

“Reverse Maverick”: Sen. McCain reveals the “Sad Grandpa” campaign strategy on Weekend Update with Seth Meyers in 2008:

“Meet the Press”: In a 2002 appearance, “Tim Russert” (Darrell Hammond) keeps asking the senator if he’ll run for President again in 2004:

“To Love, Honor and Stalk” — In 2002, McCain, with the help of Amy Poehler, spoofed Lifetime movies with plenty of unforgettable lines (“Shall I loofah your back?”) and a hilariously creepy character: