Jon Seda, who plays Antonio Dawson on ‘Chicago P.D.,’ on the way out

Actor Jon Seda, who has been playing police Detective Antonio Dawson on “Chicago P.D.” and other shows in the local Dick Wolf universe since 2012, is leaving the franchise.

The actor confirmed the news Saturday on Twitter.

It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world. To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/pJRwphtMAu — Jon Seda (@JonSeda) April 20, 2019

The Hollywood trade news site Deadline, which broke the news, reported the departures of Seda and two “Chicago Med” regulars, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling, “stem from creative reasons related to the characters’ story evolution.”

They could return as guest stars, Deadline said.

Dawson first appeared on early episodes of “Chicago Fire,” where he was introduced as the brother of paramedic Gabrielle Dawson (Monica Raymund, who left the show last year). He became a regular on “Chicago P.D.” when it was spun off in 2014. He switched shows again to star on the short-lived spinoff “Chicago Justice” in 2017 but returned to “P.D.” after “Justice” was canceled.

The three popular “Chicago” shows were renewed in February to return in the 2019-20 season. “Chicago Fire” stars Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney reportedly have signed on to stick with the show next season.

The departing “Chicago Med” actors both play surgeons: Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes and Kuhling as Dr. Ava Bekker. They also confirmed their exits on social media.