Jon Seda, who plays Antonio Dawson on ‘Chicago P.D.,’ on the way out
Actor Jon Seda, who has been playing police Detective Antonio Dawson on “Chicago P.D.” and other shows in the local Dick Wolf universe since 2012, is leaving the franchise.
The actor confirmed the news Saturday on Twitter.
The Hollywood trade news site Deadline, which broke the news, reported the departures of Seda and two “Chicago Med” regulars, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling, “stem from creative reasons related to the characters’ story evolution.”
They could return as guest stars, Deadline said.
Dawson first appeared on early episodes of “Chicago Fire,” where he was introduced as the brother of paramedic Gabrielle Dawson (Monica Raymund, who left the show last year). He became a regular on “Chicago P.D.” when it was spun off in 2014. He switched shows again to star on the short-lived spinoff “Chicago Justice” in 2017 but returned to “P.D.” after “Justice” was canceled.
The three popular “Chicago” shows were renewed in February to return in the 2019-20 season. “Chicago Fire” stars Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney reportedly have signed on to stick with the show next season.
The departing “Chicago Med” actors both play surgeons: Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes and Kuhling as Dr. Ava Bekker. They also confirmed their exits on social media.
Thank you Chicago Med for two amazing years! Really going to miss this family, but feeling nothing but gratitude. A huge thank you to @nbc and @dickwolf for bringing me on board, to the best cast and crew imaginable, and finally to the fans for making these shows what they are. Can’t wait to cheer #OneChicago on in its future seasons with you! #wolfpack #chicagomed @wolfentertainment @nbcchicagomed