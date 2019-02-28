Jonas Brothers reuniting, release new single, ‘taking over’ ‘The Late Late Show’

Members of the US band Jonas Brothers, Nick, left, Joe, center, and Kevin wave to photographers at a press conference in Lima, Sunday, May 17, 2009. The Jonas Brothers will perform in Lima on May 18 and 19. | AP photo

The Jonas Brothers announced Thursday that they are reuniting after a five-year split, and new music, in the form of the single “Sucker” (Republic Records) will drop at 12:01 a.m. Friday (midnight Thursday).

But there’s more. To coincide with the news, the brothers — Kevin,31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, — are heading into a weeklong takeover of “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” March 4-7 on CBS. The week kicks off with the group chatting up Corden Monday night about the reasons behind the reunion.

The pop music trio has sold 17 million albums to date, and boast 1 billions streams worldwide.