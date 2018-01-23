Jordan Peele makes history with Oscar nominations for ‘Get Out’

Director Jordan Peele on the set of "Get Out." Peele was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. | Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP

Tuesday’s Oscar nominations were a mix of hits, misses, surprises and history-making moments.

The latter was the case for former Chicago improv star Jordan Peele, who became the third filmmaker in history to win Academy Award nominations in the same year, for best picture, best director and best original screenplay for his feature film debut, “Get Out.” In addition to those three nominations, the movie also yielded a best actor nomination for star Daniel Kaluuya.

Peele joins filmmakers Warren Beatty (“Heaven Can Wait”) and James L. Brooks (“Terms of Endearment”) in the elite list of triple nominations.

Variety tweeted the milestone on Tuesday:

.@JordanPeele becomes only the third person to receive best picture, director, and writing #OscarNoms for his first feature film as a director https://t.co/TPUS8OHkSf pic.twitter.com/TTrEG5ACkc — Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2018

Peele is also becomes only the fifth black filmmaker to be nominated in the best director category, preceded by John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood”), Lee Daniels (“Precious”) Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”).