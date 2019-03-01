Khloe Kardashian goes after Jordyn Woods following ‘Red Table Talk’ tell-all

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at Jordyn Woods, the woman who allegedly came between Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at Jordyn Woods, the woman who allegedly came between Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Woods appeared on a special episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” to discuss the rumors that she had an affair with Tristan Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s daughter True.

When Pinkett Smith asked if Woods was the reason Kardashian and Thompson are no longer a couple, Woods denied that she was the cause.

“I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” Woods said. “This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him.”

Kardashian thought differently. She took to Twitter following the episode, accusing Woods of being the reason her family is broken.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Kardashian continued in another tweet, saying that “Tristan is equally to blame.”

“… Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” Kardashian tweeted. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Woods described the night in question, saying that she went with friends to Thompson’s house after a night out at the club.

“We’re all dancing and we’re all drinking and we’re all enjoying the time, and I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ and that’s my first step where I went wrong,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “I didn’t think about that, that’s the first part of the problem.”

Although Woods denied giving Thompson a lap dance or sleeping with him, she admitted that the Cleveland Cavaliers played kissed her as she was leaving his home.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith. “No passion, no nothing on the way out, he just kissed me – it was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position.”

She also said that she didn’t initially mention the kiss to Kardashian and best friend Kylie Jenner.

“I just knew how much turmoil that was going on, I was just like ‘Let me not throw more fuel on the fire.’ I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart,” Woods said. “People have dehumanized her in this situation … It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m no homewrecker, I was never trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Watch Jordyn Wood’s interview on “Red Table Talk”:

