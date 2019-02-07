Joy Behar ‘beautiful African woman’ photo drawing criticism
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Joy Behar is explaining an old photo of herself portraying a “beautiful African woman” that resurfaced from an episode of “The View” in 2016.
Behar, co-host of the daytime talk show, was seen bragging about a picture of herself where she boasted curly hair when she was 29 years old.
“Joy, are you black?” co-host Raven-Symoné asks.
“I was so cute,” Behar says, saying she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party and sported her natural curly hair and makeup that was “a little darker than my skin.”
The story has emerged as various racial sandals continue to emerge, with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam facing intense scrutiny for allegedly donning blackface for a Michael Jackson dance party more than 30 years ago.
Behar did not broach the subject Thursday on “The View.”
USA Today has contacted Behar’s representatives for comment.
Maeve McDermott, USA TODAY
Read more at usatoday.com