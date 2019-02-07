Joy Behar ‘beautiful African woman’ photo drawing criticism

Joy Behar, is photographed at a 2018 event in New York City. | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Joy Behar is explaining an old photo of herself portraying a “beautiful African woman” that resurfaced from an episode of “The View” in 2016.

Behar, co-host of the daytime talk show, was seen bragging about a picture of herself where she boasted curly hair when she was 29 years old.

“Joy, are you black?” co-host Raven-Symoné asks.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

“I was so cute,” Behar says, saying she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party and sported her natural curly hair and makeup that was “a little darker than my skin.”

The story has emerged as various racial sandals continue to emerge, with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam facing intense scrutiny for allegedly donning blackface for a Michael Jackson dance party more than 30 years ago.

Behar did not broach the subject Thursday on “The View.”

USA Today has contacted Behar’s representatives for comment.

Maeve McDermott, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com