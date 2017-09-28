Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives arrives on the red carpet for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 11, 2015 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.| MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Emmy-winning “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus today revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress also known for her role on “Seinfeld,” broke the news via Twitter:

According to hollywoodreporter.com: “Louis-Dreyfus received the diagnosis just one day after taking home an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series on Sept. 17, and the diagnosis had no bearing, according to an HBO statement, in the decision to renew ‘Veep’ for its final season.”

Louis-Dreyfus and her husband, TV writer Brad Hall, are graduates of Northwestern University. The two were spotted at Northwestern basketball games earlier this year cheering on their son, Charlie Hall, a member of the Wildcats team.

HBO issued a statement saying: “Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of ‘Veep.'”