Jussie Smollett turns himself in to cops after allegedly staging hate crime

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett turned himself in to police early Thursday morning after Cook County prosecutors approved a disorderly conduct charge on allegations he staged a hate crime against himself.

The embattled actor and musician was taken into custody and is expected to appear in bond court for allegedly concocting a story that he was attacked by two men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him as he walked home from a Subway restaurant in Streeterville, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. at CPD headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan.

His attorneys, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released a statement Wednesday evening saying they would fight the charges.

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” the statement reads. “Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

The felony charge follows a tumultuous police investigation that recently turned against Smollett. Initially, the actor, who is black and openly gay, had told police that he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when two men came up to him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — possibly bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck.

But after two suspects were arrested and released without charges last week, Guglielmi said the information they admitted during two days of police interviews “has, in fact, shifted the trajectory of the investigation” to point to Smollett as a suspect.

Law enforcement sources said the testimony of the two men, who are brothers and served as extras on “Empire,” have led detectives to believe Smollett may have paid them to stage the attack, which was initially investigated as a hate crime.

Smollett’s charge of disorderly conduct is a Class 4 felony, the lowest felony classification and could result in a prison sentence of up to three years or as little as probation.

On Wednesday, the brothers were both seen exiting the grand jury room at the Leighton Criminal Court Building minutes before the charges against Smollett were approved.

They had decided they needed to set the story straight on what happened that January night, said their lawyer, Gloria Schmidt. She added the brothers received money from Smollett but declined to say the amount or when it changed hands.

“I think Jussie Smollett should come clear, because the truth will set him free,” Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood trade publication Variety reported Thursday night that “Empire” producers were considering whether to suspend Smollett from the show after he was charged. The show’s producers have previously denied reports they were writing Smollett’s character off the show.