Jussie Smollett returns to court after indictment

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected to plead not guilty Thursday to charges he staged a hate-crime attack on himself in the Streeterville neighborhood Jan. 29.

A Cook County grand jury indictment, public on Friday, charged Smollett with disorderly conduct for each crime he said he had suffered, with separate counts related to statements he made the night of Jan. 29 to a police officer, and then for repeating the same account to a detective the same night. The charges all are Class 4 felonies, the lowest category of felony offense under Illinois law.

In a statement, Smollett’s attorney Mark Geragos said while the indictment was “not unexpected. . . . What is unexpected, however, is the prosecutorial overkill in charging 16 separate counts.”

Jussie Smollett arrives at 26th & California for hearing in hate crime hoax case https://t.co/p9GImaNJO2 pic.twitter.com/WS7JJJK883 — Andy Grimm (@agrimm34) March 14, 2019

