03/14/2019, 09:11am

Jussie Smollett returns to court after indictment

Actor Jussie Smollett walks with supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, March 14, 2019.

Actor Jussie Smollett walks with supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

By Andy Grimm
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected to plead not guilty Thursday to charges he staged a hate-crime attack on himself in the Streeterville neighborhood Jan. 29.

A Cook County grand jury indictment, public on Friday, charged Smollett with disorderly conduct for each crime he said he had suffered, with separate counts related to statements he made the night of Jan. 29 to a police officer, and then for repeating the same account to a detective the same night. The charges all are Class 4 felonies, the lowest category of felony offense under Illinois law.

In a statement, Smollett’s attorney Mark Geragos said while the indictment was “not unexpected. . . . What is unexpected, however, is the prosecutorial overkill in charging 16 separate counts.”

