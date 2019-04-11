Chicago sues Jussie Smollett to recoup police overtime costs

The City of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett, claiming the actor owes the city more than $130,000 to cover police overtime costs incurred while they investigated an allegedly phony hate crime orchestrated by the actor.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, 16 days after prosecutors in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed all criminal charges against Smollett.

Smollett reported to police that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Streeterville in January. After weeks of investigation, the CPD determined that Smollett cooked up the scheme — in which he allegedly hired two brothers to pose as his attackers — because he was dissatisfied with his salary on “Empire.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

