Jussie Smollett returns to court Tuesday

Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Jail among a gaggle of reporters and photographers after the actor posted bond on charges of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report Feb. 21, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett will return to the Cook County criminal court house Tuesday for the first time since his arrest for filing a false police report in an alleged hate crime hoax.

Smollett will appear alongside his attorney at a hearing on whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during proceedings in the case, a spokeswoman for the defense team said. The “Empire” actor requested permission to leave the state this month to visit California, where his attorney, Mark Geragos, is based. Tina Glendian, a lawyer from Geragos’ firm, will attend the 11:30 a.m. hearing with Smollett.

Smollett faces 16 counts of disorderly conduct tied to statements to police describing an attack by two men whom he claimed shouted homophobic and racist comments at the actor, who is black and openly gay. Smollett said he was walking home from a 2 a.m. trip to a Subway near his Streeterville apartment on Jan. 29, when his attackers hit him, draped a thin rope noose around his neck.

Police were able to piece together surveillance camera footage that led them to Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo and his brother, Abindola “Abel” Osundairo, bodybuilding brothers who had worked with Smollett as extras on “Empire” and as a fitness coach. But after two days in custody as suspects in the attack, the brothers told police Smollett planned the fake attack, and paid them $3,500 to carry it out. After an investigation that lasted longer than three week, prosecutors charged Smollett with making a false report.

The actor left court after his bond hearing in February after posting $100,000, and headed to an “Empire” shoot. The next day, the show’s producers announced that Smollett’s character had been written off the final two episodes of the show.

The fifth season of “Empire” premieres on Wednesday. Smollett is due to return to court Thursday for another hearing in his case.

