Justin Hartley, ‘This Is Us’ star from the Chicago suburbs, remarries

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, 40, a Knoxville, Illinois, native who graduated from Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, tied the knot with fiancée Chrishell Strause in a ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday. Among the actor’s “This Is Us” co-stars in attendance were Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia. Hartley also appears in the new film “A Bad Moms Christmas,” opening Wednesday.

Strause, best known for her soap roles on “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “All My Children,” became engaged to Hartley in August 2016. He is the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley. For the wedding, Strause, 36, wore a bridal gown designed by Monique Lhuiller.