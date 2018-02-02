Justin Timberlake conspiracy: Will he go ‘N SYNC for Super Bowl halftime?

Will Justin Timberlake bring 'N SYNC on stage with him for Super Bowl LII's halftime show? | Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show is right around the corner, and fans are still trying to figure out whether or not ‘N SYNC will be reunited on stage or not.

Coincidentally enough, another ‘N SYNC member has been spotted in Minneapolis other than Timberlake.

Joey Fatone was spotted a few miles away from U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, according to TMZ Sports.

So is Timberlake bringing the old gang back together for one last hurrah?

It doesn’t sound promising.

When asked Thursday during a news conference if he would reunite ‘N SYNC Sunday, Timberlake said point-blank: “Uhh, well, no.”

Fatone seconded Timberlake’s notion that the band isn’t getting together and even bet a TMZ photographer $1,000 that he’ll not perform the Super Bowl.

Timberlake also shut down the rumors that he’ll bring Janet Jackson on stage. Jackson shared the stage with Timberlake during her 2004 Super Bowl performance, which went down in infamy thanks to a wardrobe malfunction that has since been deemed “Nipplegate.”

Timberlake makes it sound like his performance will have no strings attached with him flying as the solo performer.

It’s fairly routine that Super Bowl headliners invite other performers to join in on the massive live extravaganza. In 2016, Coldplay brought on Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, and in the year prior, Katy Perry had Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott joined forces.

Only eight other performers haven’t shared the stage with other stars — the most recent one being Lady Gaga in 2017.

Despite being adamant no one else will join him Sunday for his performance, fans are still hopeful. Timberlake has been very secretive about his setlist for the performance and his plans.

“Without giving too much away, we’re doing a few things with this halftime show that they’ve never quite done before,” Timberlake told media Thursday. “I’m excited to do that, I always like to push to be able to do something like that. But also, too, I think on a more serious note, it’s a moment where you have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form. That has been the ethos of the inspiration behind putting the set list together and managing the visuals and how it all sort of comes together.”

Maybe JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick should jump on a flight to Minneapolis just in case?

The last notable time the five were together was for Chasez’s 40th birthday last year.