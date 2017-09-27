Justin Timberlake finalizing deal to perform at Super Bowl halftime

Could Justin Timberlake be the headliner for Super Bowl LII halftime show? It looks like it.

The pop star is reportedly in the process of finalizing a deal to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, according to Us Weekly.

Despite the speculation that Timberlake would collaborate with Jay-Z for the show, Us Weekly reported that the 36 year old is expected to perform as a solo act.

If the deal comes through, this will be Timberlake’s first time performing at the Super Bowl since 2004 when his performance with Janet Jackson was surrounded by controversy after she had a major wardrobe malfunction on the live broadcast. Timberlake previously called the incident an accident and denied having advance knowledge of the spectacle, which caused the Federal Communications Commission to add a tape delay to all live performances since then.

Timberlake would have a tough act to follow. Earlier this year, Lady Gaga stole the stage with a breathtaking performance. She began at the top of the stadium singing “God Bless America” before being lowered down and performing multiple of her top hits.

Other recent Super Bowl performers include Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay.