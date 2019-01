Kacey Musgraves postpones Chicago concert due to frigid weather

Kacey Musgraves performs at The Beacon Theatre on January 25, 2019 in New York City. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Country music singer/songwriter and “Nashville Star” contestant Kacey Musgraves is postponing her Jan. 31 concert at the Chicago Theatre due to the dangerous weather conditions across the Midwest.

The show, which features special guest Liza Anne, has been rescheduled to March 25.

All Jan. 31 show tickets are valid for the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase if necessary.

Musgraves is touring behind her third album, “Golden Hour,” released last year.